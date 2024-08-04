Y'alls Avoid Sweep, Top Slammers with Late Rally

August 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The Florence Y'alls scored four runs in the final three innings Sunday to avoid a sweep by the Slammers.

Thomas Jones put Florence (34-37) on the board in the top of the second inning, scoring Zade Richardson to give the Y'alls an early 1-0 lead.

Joliet (30-42) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a Victor Nova leadoff single. He advanced to third base on Adam Pottinger's double, then scored one at bat later when Andrew Fernandez singled through the left side.

Pottinger scored when Florence tried to pick off Fernandez on a steal attempt. Both runners were safe on the play, putting the Slammers up 2-1.

The Y'alls retook the lead in the top of the third inning with a two-out rally started by Hank Zeisler singling up the middle. Stephen Hrustisch advanced Zeisler to third base with a double to left-center field before both runners scored when Zade Richardson doubled down the left field line, making it 3-2.

Joliet responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the third. Matthew Warkentin drew a walk to set up Jonathan Sierra's second home run of the season.

The jailbirds gave themselves some breathing room with another two-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Matthew Warkentin led off with a double to left-center field, advancing to third base when Jonathan Sierra flied out.

Victor Nova walked, placing runners at the corners, before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Jeissy De La Cruz singled up the middle to score both runners, giving the Slammers a 6-3 lead.

Florence reduced its deficit to one run in the top of the seventh, putting runners on first and second to lead off the frame with a walk by Thomas Jones and Ed Johnson's single through the left side.

Craig Massey brought home Jones with a single through the right side, then Johnson scored two at bats later when Hank Zeisler hit a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Y'alls rallied back to take the lead one inning later, beginning with a hit by pitch and walk to put runners on first and second base. Joliet secured two outs, nearly escaping the jam, before Ed Johnson hit a ground rule double to left field to knot up the game and score Zade Richardson.

Craig Massey scored Dalton Davis with an infield single, putting Florence ahead again. The visitors held on after the fourth and final lead change of the game, securing a 7-6 win to avoid being swept.

Evan Webster started for the Y'alls, allowing nine hits, six earned runs, two walks and striking out one batter in 4.2 innings pitched. Zac Westcott threw 6.1 innings for Joliet, walking four and striking out one batter while allowing six hits and five earned runs.

The Slammers will go for a second straight series win starting Tuesday, July 6, against the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. for Groundhog Game presented by Alpha Media.

