Grizzlies Bring Back Leoni De La Cruz

April 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed left-handed pitcher Leoni De La Cruz, with the flamethrower returning to the club after a stellar 2024 campaign to further bolster a strong pitching staff.

De La Cruz initially started last season with the Evansville Otters, but struggled over his first 14 appearances. He was then traded to the Tri-City ValleyCats on June 25, but immediately placed on waivers by his new club.

The Grizzlies claimed the southpaw from the Dominican Republic, and he immediately became a force at the back end of the bullpen. With Gateway in 2024, he went 2-1 in 25 games with a 2.08 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 13 walks, and only 13 hits allowed in 26 innings pitched while also going a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities.

The 26-year-old also limited opponents to a .143 batting average with the Grizzlies, returning to an All-Star form that he displayed with the Otters in 2023 when he had a 3.24 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 41 2/3 innings over 39 games. Prior to his time in the Frontier League, De La Cruz pitched two seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming weeks by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.