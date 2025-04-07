Mud Monsters Unveil Official Hot Sauce... and It's Hungry

April 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - It slithered out of the shadows. It bubbled up from the depths. It's red, it's ruthless, and it hungers for flavor.

Introducing The Drip-the official hot sauce of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Forged in the backwoods under a blood moon (probably), this sweet-heat menace combines habanero, scotch bonnet, and ghost peppers into one bottle of pure, delicious danger.

With flavor so bold it should be quarantined, The Drip is a 3-out-of-5 heat-level thriller that turns any meal into a monster. Dab it if you dare... but don't say we didn't warn you.

The label's eerie aesthetic was brought to life with creative input from horror film critic Jessica Scott of wewhowalkhere.com, whose expertise helped shape the swampy, cinematic vibe fans will see on shelves-and soon, on their plates.

Fans can now grab their bottle of The Drip at mudmonstersbaseball.com or pick one up on Opening Day at the Mississippi Mud Monsters Team Store. It will also haunt the suite level as our official house hot sauce-perfect for those looking to elevate their luxury experience with a side of existential dread.

"I've had a lot of hot sauces in my day, but this one? It bites back-and then politely asks if you'd like another," said Assistant General Manager and resident food critic David Kerr. "The Drip isn't just sauce-it's a statement. A slightly unhinged, surprisingly delicious statement."

Caution: prolonged exposure may result in excessive swagger, spontaneous growling, or the sudden need to high-five a stranger.

Shake well. Keep chilled. Never feed it after midnight.* (*That last part's probably fine. Probably.)

https://mudmonsters.myshopify.com/products/the-drip-hot-sauce

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.