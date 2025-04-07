Joliet Slammers Announce Partnership with Belmont Little League to Support Senior Baseball Team

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce a new partnership with Belmont Little League, marking the first-ever collaboration of its kind between the Slammers and a local youth baseball organization. This exciting initiative will provide crucial support to Belmont Little League's Senior Baseball Team for the 2025 season, reinforcing the Slammers' ongoing commitment to growing the game of baseball in the Joliet community.

As part of the partnership, the Slammers will provide essential resources, including uniforms, to ensure the Belmont Senior Baseball Team is equipped for the upcoming season. Beyond financial support, this collaboration paves the way for additional opportunities with other local leagues as the Slammers continue fostering youth baseball in the region.

"The Belmont Little League is a wonderful organization, and this partnership is a special one for us," said Night Train Veeck, EVP of the Joliet Slammers. "Jesse Barfield, a beloved former Major League Baseball player and part of Joliet's legacy, got his start playing at Belmont Little League. Supporting the next generation of players in our community is a really fun, full-circle moment for our organization that represents the next direction for the Slammers in the Joliet Community."

The partnership will also include special events and interactive experiences for Belmont Little League players and families, strengthening the bond between the Slammers and the local community. One such event will be the Major League Baseball Play Ball Initiative at The Fields of Belmont Athletic Club Park on Saturday, June 14th, where members of the Slammers Organization will lead fundamental skills stations to help young athletes develop their game. The MLB Play Ball Initiative in partnership with the Slammers will also provide support and equipment, further ensuring accessibility for aspiring ballplayers in the Joliet area.

As the 2025 season approaches, fans of the Slammers and supporters of Belmont Little League can look forward to seeing the positive impact of this community collaboration both on and off the field.

