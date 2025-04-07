Crushers Opening Day Tickets Now on Sale; 4 for $44 Deal Presented by Achieve Credit Union, Available for Home Opener

April 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - April 7, 2025 - Lake Erie Crushers Opening Day tickets are now on sale!

On Tuesday, May 13th at 7:05pm EST, the Crushers will take on the Florence Y'alls in the 2025 home opener at Crushers Stadium. Be sure to also stick around after the game for our first fireworks display of 2025!

Tickets can now be purchased online at www.lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

The Crushers are also excited to offer a special 4 for $44 deal for our Opening Day festivities. The deal includes four tickets to the game, four hot dogs, and four 12 oz. Pepsi fountain drinks for $44.

Join us at the ballpark and enjoy a wonderful night of baseball and fireworks with us as the Crushers begin the 2025 season!

If you have any questions regarding tickets or our 4 for $44 deal, contact our ticket office via email at tickets@lakeeriecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636 to speak with one of our friendly staff members.

We can't wait to see you at Crushers Stadium on May 13th. Get your tickets now!

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.lakeeriecrushers.com

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

