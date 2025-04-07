Wild Things Sign RHP Ivan Oviedo

April 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Ivan Oviedo, a Dominican Republic born righty, has signed with the Washington Wild Things after spending the 2021-24 seasons in the Texas Rangers organization. He was an international free agent signing by the Rangers back in 2021 and is the son of former MLB reliever Juan Carlos Oviedo.

After a season in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, where he was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) and 62.1 innings, he made his way state side. With the DOSL affiliate, Oviedo struck out 72 to just 16 walks. Once in the United States, Oviedo picked up where he left off splitting time in the 2022 season with the ACL Rangers (Rk) and Down East Wood Ducks (A). He appeared in just one game for Down East and pitched 4.1 innings, walking three, allowing two hits and fanning five in a relief outing. With the rookie affiliate, Oviedo was 3-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 11 games (five starts). He had a save in 44.2 innings and struck out 50 to 12 walks over that work.

In 2023, the righty pitched in five games for Down East, two of which were starts. In 9.2 innings in Class A, Oviedo struck out 12 and allowed 15 hits, including three homers. He also appeared in 14 games (three starts and two games finished) for the ACL Rangers and walked 10 to 36 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

Last season, he split time between four different affiliates, appearing in 19 total games out of the pen, with six games finished and two saves. Oviedo was 2-1 and in 45 innings struck out 48 and walked 26 while allowing only 26 total hits. He posted a 2.20 ERA. Two games pitched were with Triple-A Round Rock (5 IP, 4 K, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 1 ER). Two games pitched were with High-A Hickory (6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K). One was with the ACL Rangers (unearned run over an inning with two strikeouts) and 14 were with Down East. He logged 32.2 innings with Down East, going 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 37 to 19 walks and surrendered 20 hits.

Juan Carlos Oviedo, his dad, pitched parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, most of which, appearance-wise, were with the Florida Marlins. He posted a career 4.28 ERA in 349 MLB games. He was known as Leo Nunez through 2011.

Ivan was released during spring training on March 26 and will now get his first taste of Indy ball, as he competes for a spot on Washington's pitching staff, starting with the first day of practice April 24.

