Braggin' Rights 2025

Braggin' Rights returns on March 25th! Get ready for an epic baseball showdown as powerhouse teams Mizzou and the University of Illinois face off. This highly anticipated game begins at 6:00pm, and gates open at 5:00pm.

The stakes are high! Don't miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable battle for bragging rights - secure your seats now for a night of intense rivalry and thrilling plays! Tickets start at just and $16 for field box.

College students who show their ID at the box office window can redeem a $5 picnic table seat or bleacher seat!

We are also offering an exclusive Braggin' Rights Family 4 Pack! For just $99 the Family 4 Pack includes

4 tickets to the 2025 Braggin' Rights Game

4 Hot Dogs

4 Soft Drinks

4 Chips

4 pieces of Grizzlies Memorabilia

Get your bundle!

