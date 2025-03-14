Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

PEARL, Miss. - Deep in the heart of Mississippi, something big is stirring. The Mississippi Mud Monsters are ready to rise from the depths for their inaugural season, bringing jaw-dropping fireworks, exclusive giveaways, and larger-than-life theme nights to Trustmark Park.

This won't be your average ballgame-it's a creature feature blockbuster brought to life! With 13 postgame fireworks extravaganzas, thrilling theme nights, and 10+ can't-miss giveaways, every night will feel like an action-packed summer adventure.

It all begins on Opening Night, May 8, presented by Trustmark, where the first 1,000 fans will take home an Inaugural T-Shirt Giveaway and receive a Magnet Schedule to keep up with the action all season long. As the Mud Monsters storm the field for the very first time, the night will culminate in a massive fireworks display -an explosive welcome to a new era of baseball in Central Mississippi!

Can't-Miss Giveaways & Theme Nights

The Mud Monsters are stacking the season with one-of-a-kind giveaways and theme nights that will bring the swamp to life at Trustmark Park.

Giveaways & Special Promotions:

May 8 - Opening Day T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Trustmark (First 1,000 fans) + Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

May 10 - Pickleball Palooza presented by WJTV & Gatorade | Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

May 17 - Leather Patch Cap Giveaway presented by the U.S. Coast Guard (First 1,000 fans)

May 26 - Memorial Monday presented by Milwaukee Tool | Patriotic Jersey Auction benefiting Fifth Squad + Fireworks

May 31 - Monster Kid Jersey Tee Giveaway (First 1,000 kids) presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau

June 7 - Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Budweiser (First 1,000 fans 21+)

June 28 - Red, White & Tanked presented by Budweiser | Tank Top Giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21+) + Tank Top Jersey Auction

July 12 - Monster Mash Back 2 School Bash presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi | Backpack Giveaway (First 1,000 kids)

Dog Lovers, Rejoice! Howl in the Park returns June 1 & June 29, so fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark for a tail-wagging good time!

Fireworks Shows - Lighting Up the Swamp!

Trustmark Park will glow like a monster's eyes in the dark with 13 postgame fireworks shows -because the action doesn't stop when the last out is made!

Fireworks Fridays - Explosive Fun All Season Long!

Every Friday home game features postgame fireworks: May 9, May 16, May 30, June 6, June 27, July 11, August 1, August 15.

Special Fireworks Spectaculars:

May 8 - Opening Night Fireworks | Presented by Trustmark

May 26 - Memorial Monday Fireworks | Presented by Milwaukee Tool

July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi

July 5 - Independence Day Fireworks II: The Sequel | Presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau

August 16 - The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Night Fireworks Weekly Promotions - Swamp Traditions That Keep the Ballpark Buzzing!

Each week, the Mud Monsters will feature classic ballpark promotions with a monstrous twist:

Tuesdays - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo Night | Because even the wisest monsters love a good game of chance!

Wednesdays - What's on the Stick? Wednesdays | Take a bite, take a chance with our mystery Country Pleasin' sausage challenge! Fans can grab a mystery meat on a stick and a mystery beer for just $8-or go all-in and try all seven flavors in one night to win an exclusive Mud Monsters "Meat the Challenge" t-shirt!

Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday | $2 16oz draft beers - the perfect swamp refreshment!

Fridays - Fireworks Fridays | Baseball by day, fireworks by night-every Friday home game!

Saturdays - Marquee Saturdays | Biggest matchups, biggest giveaways, biggest surprises!

Sundays - Family Feature Sundays | Kids Run the Bases + special perks for Lil' Creatures Kids Club members!

Get Ready for a Monstrous Season!

"We didn't just build a promotional schedule-we built an experience," said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "From fireworks to giveaways to full-blown theme nights, this season is going to be unforgettable. If you thought the swamp was quiet at night, just wait until you hear the roar of our fans!"

The Mississippi Mud Monsters make their highly anticipated debut on May 8 against the Florence Y'alls. Get your tickets now and join the swamp's newest creatures for a season of thrills, chills, and unforgettable baseball!

For tickets and more information, visit MudMonstersBaseball.com.

May

- May 8 - Opening Night presented by Trustmark - Fireworks, Inaugural T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- May 9 - Fireworks presented by Metro Mechanical - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

- May 10 - Pickleball Palooza presented by WJTV & Gatorade - Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

- May 13 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- May 14 - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick - Take a bite, take a chance with our mystery sausage challenge -try all seven flavors in one night and earn an exclusive Mud Monsters "Meat the Challenge" t-shirt!

- May 15 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- May 16 - Fireworks Friday

- May 17 - Leather Patch Cap Giveaway presented by the United States Coast Guard (first 1,000 fans)

- May 18 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- May 26 - Memorial Day Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool - Patriotic Jersey Auction benefiting Fifth Squad

- May 28 - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- May 29 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- May 30 - Fireworks Friday

- May 31 - Monster Kid Jersey Drop presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau - Youth Jersey Tees (first 1,000 kids)

June

- June 1 - Howl in the Park - Bring your dog to the game! - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- June 6 - Fireworks Friday

- June 7 - Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Budweiser (first 1,000 fans, 21+)

- June 8 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- June 25 - Monster Matinee Day Game (Youth & Senior Day) - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- June 26 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- June 27 - Fireworks Friday

- June 28 - Red, White & Tanked! - Tank Top Giveaway (first 1,000 fans, 21+), Tank Top Jersey Auction

- June 29 - Howl in the Park - Bring your dog to the game! - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

July

- July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi

- July 5 - Independence Day Fireworks II: The Sequel presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau

- July 6 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- July 8 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- July 9 - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- July 10 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- July 11 - Fireworks Friday

- July 12 - Monster Mash Back 2 School Bash presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi - Backpack Giveaway (first 1,000 kids)

- July 13 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- July 29 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- July 30 - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- July 31 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

August

- August 1 - Fireworks Friday

- August 2 - Marquee Saturdays

- August 3 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- August 12 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- August 13 - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- August 14 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

- August 15 - Fireworks Friday

- August 16 - The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Night! - Final Fireworks Show of 2025

- August 17 - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum - Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

- August 26 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- August 27 - Monster Matinee Day Game (School Day) - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

- August 28 - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beer

Weekly Promotions

Tuesdays - Master Mudders Club (55+), Bingo Night

Wednesdays - "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick

Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beers

Fridays - Fireworks Fridays - Postgame fireworks after every Friday home game

Saturdays - Marquee Saturdays - Fireworks, Giveaways, Entertainment Acts, Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Mississippi Children's Museum)

Sundays - Family Feature Sundays - Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Mississippi Children's Museum), Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

