Grizzlies Add Francis Peguero to Pitching Staff

April 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Francis Peguero for the upcoming 2025 season, adding another highly experienced arm to their core of pitchers with Spring Training under one month away.

Originally from the baseball hotbed of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Peguero played two seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization, posting a 4.80 ERA in 34 appearances between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2023, amassing three saves and striking out 40 batters while walking only 14 in 45 innings pitched in the upper levels of the organization.

The year prior, after striking out 18 batters while walking only three over 21 appearances (mostly for Wichita), he earned a chance to play in the prestigious Arizona Fall League. He pitched to a 2.45 ERA and nine strikeouts over 11 innings against some of the top prospects in baseball, and as a result, was named to the AFL "Fall Stars" game, tossing a perfect sixth inning on just seven pitches while playing alongside players such as Mason Miller, Kumar Rocker, Jasson Dominguez, and Masyn Winn.

Before his time with the Twins, Peguero spent four years in the Cincinnati Reds organization, with whom he originally signed in 2017. In his last year with the Reds at class A-Advanced Dayton, he had six saves as well as a 4.96 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and just seven walks in 32 2/3 innings before being packaged with Sonny Gray in a trade to Minnesota on March 13, 2022 for then-Twins prospect and former first-round pick Chase Petty.

