Mud Monsters Announce Ticket Launch and Partnership with Tixr

April 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are throwing open the gates. Single game tickets for the team's highly anticipated inaugural season go on sale Monday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m., available online through Tixr or in person at the Trustmark Park box office.

Tickets start at just $10 for General Admission, $15 for Reserved seating, and $55 for All-You-Can-Eat Reserved. Fans can also upgrade any ticket to All-You-Can-Eat for $45 on game day, based on availability. For a premium experience, the all-inclusive BCI Club starts at $75 and features in-seat service and top-tier food and drink options.

Oh-and parking? That's free. Every game.

"We've got monster baseball, weird giveaways, and the kind of off-the-wall fun you can only find right here in Central Mississippi," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "And now, with Tixr, it's easier than ever to grab your tickets and get in on the chaos."

Tixr is one of the fastest-growing ticketing platforms in sports and live entertainment. With a mobile-first design and smooth user experience, Tixr makes it easier than ever to buy, share, and upgrade your tickets in just a few clicks.

Opening Night is Thursday, May 8, and it's packed with fan favorites: a magnet schedule, inaugural season t-shirt giveaway, and a monster-sized fireworks show presented by Trustmark. But that's only the beginning of the chaos.

Highlights of the 2025 promotional schedule include:

Pickleball Palooza - June 15

Bucket Hat Night - June 27, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

Red, White & Tanked - June 28, with tank top giveaway and fireworks

Monster Kid Jersey Tee Giveaway - May 31

Leather Patch Cap Giveaway - May 17, presented by the U.S. Coast Guard

Howl in the Park - Dog-friendly nights June 1 & June 29

Fan Appreciation Night & Final Boom - July 31

Weekly themes keep things loose and lively, including "Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo Night" Tuesdays, "What's on the Stick?" Wednesdays, "Thirsty Thursdays," and "Family Feature Sundays" with postgame kids run the bases and character appearances.

"We're not just launching a team-we're building a party," Seymour added. "Every game is a little weird, a little wild, and a whole lot of fun."

For full details and to snag your seats starting April 8, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.

