Y'alls Errors Plague Game Two

May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (5-10), presented by Towne Properties, dropped game two to the Lake Erie Crushers by a final score of 6-4. With the loss, they drop their third series of the season and fall five games below .500 for the first time this season.

This one was plagued to begin with as the Y'alls had their scheduled starter, Joe Kemlage, scratched just an hour before the first pitch due to neck tightness. Southpaw Ryan Steckline stepped up in his place for his first start of the season. The lefty looked unfazed delivering four quality innings allowing just one unearned run on three hits and collecting three strikeouts.

Florence struck first in the top of the first after a two-out RBI double from Hank Zeisler scored Brian Fuentes. Zeisler extended his team lead in doubles to seven on the season. With both Fuentes and Zeisler reaching base, they extended their on-base streaks to 15 and 14 respectively.

An RBI groundout from Alberti Chavez to score Ed Johnson broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the second and it stayed a 2-1 game until the 5th inning. Left-handed reliever, Gage Bihm, filled in for Steckline and immediately faced trouble. A two-run blast from Burle Dixon powered a three-run inning for Lake Erie to give them a 4-2 lead that they wouldn't surrender for the rest of this one.

The Y'alls threatened again in the top of the eighth down 5-2. Florence loaded the bases with just one away for TJ Reeves who laced a single through the infield to bring in two and make it a 5-4 ballgame. Unfortunately, Florence left them loaded to end the inning squandering a great chance to take the lead.

The Crushers added an insurance run in the bottom half of the eighth to make it 6-4. The Y'alls top of the order went down in order to end the game and drop their second straight.

Florence returns Thursday night for the series finale against Lake Erie. Edgar Martinez takes the mound and hopes to build off of his encouraging season debut win over Evansville. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in Avon, OH.

