Wild Things Win in 10, Take 7th-Straight Road Game

May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things improved to 11-5 and remain undefeated on the road after coming alive late in the game to beat the Evansville Otters 6-2 in extra innings at Bosse Field.

It was a defensive ballgame between the two clubs for the duration of the regulation innings. Both teams struggled offensively and could not seem to find any momentum to put them ahead. It appeared that the Wild Things would strike first after JC Santini opened the fifth inning with a lead-off double and eventually managed to get to third with only one out. But that was not the case. Braden Scott worked the count and struck out both batters to end the inning.

In the very next inning, Wagner Lagrange found himself in scoring position on second with one out which resulted in a similar outcome to the fifth. The first runs of the game didn't come until the seventh inning. Braden Scott walked Santini. This brought Evan Berkey to the plate and he hit a two-run home run to break open the tie, 2-0.

Evansville's Anthony Calarco responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game.

David Mendham singled in the bottom of the ninth followed by an error from shortstop Carson Clowers which allow Randy Bednar to reach first. With runners on first and second, Mike Peabody hit an RBI single to score Mendham and force extra innings.

Tyreque Reed reached on an error which sent Andrew Czech to second and allowed tiebreak runner Robert Chayka to easily score to allow Washington to retake the lead, 3-2. McNeely slammed a three-run home run the very next at bat to build a four-run cushion. Nick MacDonald worked the 10th to close things out for Washington.

Wild Things pitcher Kobe Foster was lights out only allowing three hits while striking out eight batters. He was relieved by Alex Carrillo in the eighth who worked his way out of the inning after giving up a leadoff double to Jomar Reyes.

Gyeongju Kim entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to strike out two batters but also yielded the tying run. Nick MacDonad pitched the tenth and secured the win for Kim and the Wild Things.

The two teams are set to meet in Evansville tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. EST for the final game of the series as the Wild Things look to complete the sweep against the Otters.

