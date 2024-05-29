Wild Things Win in 10, Take 7th-Straight Road Game
May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things improved to 11-5 and remain undefeated on the road after coming alive late in the game to beat the Evansville Otters 6-2 in extra innings at Bosse Field.
It was a defensive ballgame between the two clubs for the duration of the regulation innings. Both teams struggled offensively and could not seem to find any momentum to put them ahead. It appeared that the Wild Things would strike first after JC Santini opened the fifth inning with a lead-off double and eventually managed to get to third with only one out. But that was not the case. Braden Scott worked the count and struck out both batters to end the inning.
In the very next inning, Wagner Lagrange found himself in scoring position on second with one out which resulted in a similar outcome to the fifth. The first runs of the game didn't come until the seventh inning. Braden Scott walked Santini. This brought Evan Berkey to the plate and he hit a two-run home run to break open the tie, 2-0.
Evansville's Anthony Calarco responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game.
David Mendham singled in the bottom of the ninth followed by an error from shortstop Carson Clowers which allow Randy Bednar to reach first. With runners on first and second, Mike Peabody hit an RBI single to score Mendham and force extra innings.
Tyreque Reed reached on an error which sent Andrew Czech to second and allowed tiebreak runner Robert Chayka to easily score to allow Washington to retake the lead, 3-2. McNeely slammed a three-run home run the very next at bat to build a four-run cushion. Nick MacDonald worked the 10th to close things out for Washington.
Wild Things pitcher Kobe Foster was lights out only allowing three hits while striking out eight batters. He was relieved by Alex Carrillo in the eighth who worked his way out of the inning after giving up a leadoff double to Jomar Reyes.
Gyeongju Kim entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to strike out two batters but also yielded the tying run. Nick MacDonad pitched the tenth and secured the win for Kim and the Wild Things.
The two teams are set to meet in Evansville tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. EST for the final game of the series as the Wild Things look to complete the sweep against the Otters.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Wild Things Win in 10, Take 7th-Straight Road Game - Washington Wild Things
- Bolts Gulped by Aigles 4-2 - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Otters Fall in Extras to Wild Things - Evansville Otters
- Boomers Escape in Wild Finish - Schaumburg Boomers
- Walters' Homer and Jimerson's Three-Hit Day Provides 'Cats with First Home Victory - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Krause, Miley Lead Grizzlies to Fourth Straight Win - Gateway Grizzlies
- Titans Fall in Middle Contest to ValleyCats - Ottawa Titans
- Blue Jays Buyout Watson - Florence Y'alls
- Y'alls Errors Plague Game Two - Florence Y'alls
- Miners Announce Exciting Theme Night: Jersey Showdown - Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll - Sussex County Miners
- Frontier Roundup 5/28 - FL
- Grizzlies Top Joliet in Extra-Inning Barnburner - Gateway Grizzlies
- Wild Things Take Series Opener in Evansville, Win 6th Straight on Road - Washington Wild Things
- Tri-City Falls in Sudden Death in Series Opener - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Otters' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Wild Things Win in 10, Take 7th-Straight Road Game
- Wild Things Take Series Opener in Evansville, Win 6th Straight on Road
- Wild Things Sign Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year in Series of Moves
- Wild Things Drop Rain-Shortened Finale to Gateway
- Wild Things' Win Streak Ends in Shutout Defeat