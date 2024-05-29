Bolts Gulped by Aigles 4-2

TROIS-RIVIÂ´ERES, QUEBEC - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped their fourth straight game Wednesday night, 3-1 against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

The Aigles (9-7) took the lead in the bottom of the second when James Smibert notched an RBI single.

Windy City (8-10) responded with an RBI single by Henry Kusiak in the third inning, knotting the score 1-1.

Following his third double of the series in the second inning, Luis Curbelo hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth, a solo shot into left field, bringing the lead back to the Aigles 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, following a walk to Ethan Lopez, J.R. Heavillin notched his first professional hit to right field. Kuziak squeezed a bunt down the first base line for his second RBI of the night, evening the score at 2-2.

Following back-to-back hits in the bottom of the eighth, the Aigles took the lead when Raphael Gladu cranked a two-run single for a 4-2 advantage.

Osman Gutierrez (1-0) threw eight innings, allowing four hits and one run while walking two and striking out nine.

Windy City starting pitcher Buddie Pindel (2-1) kept his team close throughout the contest, not allowing a walk and giving up four earned runs through eight innings of work. He surrendered eight hits while striking out two.

Windy City received a multi-hit performance from Cam Phelts and other hits from J.J. Figueroa and Joe Encarnacion.

Harry Rutkowski (1-0) earned the win, throwing 1.1 Innings of scoreless ball and giving up two hits while walking one and striking out one.

Windy City is back on the diamond Thursday against the Aigles at 6:05 CDT at Stade Quillorama. John Mikolaicyk (0-0, 4.58) gets the game three start.

