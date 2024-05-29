Otters Fall in Extras to Wild Things

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters (5-12) dropped their fourth series of the year in extra innings tonight against the Washington Wild Things (11-5) 6-2 at Bosse Field.

While the offense was limited from Evansville, they were in a favorable position late but came up short.

Scoring did not begin until the seventh inning from either side. After a two-run homer from Washington, Anthony Calarco came up in the bottom of the frame and hit a mammoth shot over the right field wall to cut the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the ninth and down to their final out, Mike Peabody delivered with his first base hit since returning from the injured list with an RBI knock to score David Mendham who reached on a single earlier in the inning. The game was tied at two.

Later in the frame, the Otters had the bases loaded but left all runners stranded, sending the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth inning, Michael McAvene nabbed the first two outs of the inning, holding the ghost runner on second. After a walk, two errors in the same at-bat resulted in a ball being booted to the outfield, scoring a run and giving Washington a 3-2 lead.

The next batter hit a three-run home run to center, making it a four-run advantage for the Wild Things. Evansville went down one-two-three in their finals at-bats.

Braden Scott started the game for the Otters. He pitched six and one third innings, giving up two runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Jon Beymer came out of the bullpen next. All of the outs he recorded were via the strikeout, giving up just one hit. Pat Miner tossed a scoreless ninth to compliment his teammates.

Leading the way with two hits, Mendham got back on track with a 2-for-4 night after losing his six-game hit streak yesterday. Jomar Reyes also had a multi-hit game.

The Otters will attempt to avoid the sweep tomorrow against Washington. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT for the series finale. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

