Frontier Roundup 5/28

May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release









New England Knockouts shortstop Jake Boone

(New England Knockouts, Credit: Vanessa Soriano) New England Knockouts shortstop Jake Boone(New England Knockouts, Credit: Vanessa Soriano)

TITANS WALK OFF VALLEYCATS IN SUDDEN DEATH

TROY, NY - The Ottawa Titans scored the winning run in sudden death to defeat the Tri-City ValleyCats 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Titans (7-8) came back from being down three to take the opener in their series against the ValleyCats (6-10). Tri-City started things off with a solo homer to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning, adding two more runs in the third to expand their lead. The Titans would get on the board with a home run from reigning Frontier League Player of the Week AJ Wright in the fifth. LF Jake Guenther would cut it to 3-2 with an RBI single, but the Titans were then silenced until the ninth inning. RF Jake Sanford blasted a solo home run to lead off the ninth for Ottawa and tie the game at 3-3, forcing extra innings. Both sides would score a run in the 10th, forcing the game to go to sudden death, with the ValleyCats electing to play defense. The Titans made them regret their decision, using a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to end the game. RHP Erasmo Pinales took the win out of the Ottawa bullpen, while RHP Nathan Medrano got the loss for Tri-City.

The second game of the series between the Titans and ValleyCats will be on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

GATEWAY WINS OFFENSIVE BATTLE IN EXTRAS VS. JOLIET

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies tallied 13 hits in their 11-10 win over the Joliet Slammers.

The Grizzlies (10-6) have now won three in a row, after winning in walk-off fashion against the Slammers (7-9) on Tuesday night. Gateway charged out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Joilet immediately answered to tie the game in the second. Back-to-back home runs from DH Peter Zimmerman and 1B Jack-Thomas Wold made it 8-4 in the third, but the Slammers responded with a five-run fourth to take a 9-8 lead. The Grizzlies would tie the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, later taking a 10-9 lead on an RBI single from 3B DJ Stewart. Joliet was able to tie the game in the ninth and force extra innings at Grizzlies Ballpark. With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Matt Vierling was called on to pinch-hit and was able to knock in the winning run, beating out an infield single to the left side. RHP Matt Hickey earned the win in relief for Gateway. LHP David Harrison took the loss for Joliet.

The Grizzlies will meet Joliet for game two of their series on Wednesday at 7:30 PM EDT.

CAPITALES WALK OFF BOOMERS ON PASSED BALL

QUEBEC, CAN. - The Québec Capitales won their opener against the Schaumburg Boomers 3-2 at Stade Canac on Tuesday.

The Capitales (8-8) have now walked off the Boomers (10-5) in three separate games in Québec, dating back to the 2022 championship series. The Boomers were able to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning, thanks to a couple of errors from the Capitales. Québec was able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning with a two-run double in the left-center field gap from LF Tommy Seidl. Both sides exchanged great innings that showcased their bullpens, forcing the game into extra innings. The Boomers managed to load the bases off of Québec RHP Frank Moscatiello in the top of the frame, but could not score. In the bottom of the 10th, the Capitales were able to load the bases. With two outs, a ball got away that allowed Tyler Blaum to score from third and win the game. Moscatiello got the win after tossing two shutout innings in relief. RHP Jake Joyce got tagged with the loss.

The Capitales and Boomers will face off for the second game of their series on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

AIGLES TAKE OPENER VS. T-BOLTS ON WILD PITCH WALK-OFF

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN. - The Trois-Rivières Aigles took game one against the Windy City ThunderBolts by a final score of 8-7 on Tuesday night.

The Aigles (8-7) erased a five-run deficit and walked off the ThunderBolts (8-9) on a wild pitch. Windy City piled on early, taking a 5-0 lead in the first inning. 3B Brendon Dadson cut it to 5-2 with a two-run homer in the third. Windy City homered to push the lead to 6-2, but the Aigles were able to put up four runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, highlighted by a two-run triple from SS James Smibert. After the ThunderBolts tied the game in the ninth, Trois-Rivières started the bottom of the inning with a single and an error to put the winning run at third. LHP Tyler Naumann threw a wild pitch, allowing 1B Dalton Combs to score and win the game. RHP Mitchell Miliano got the win out of the bullpen for the Aigles, while Naumann took the loss for the Bolts.

The Aigles and ThunderBolts will continue their series on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

MINERS TAKE OPENER ON THE ROAD

POMONA, NY - The Sussex County Miners defeated the New York Boulders 5-1 on Tuesday night at Clover Stadium.

The Miners (8-8) ended the Boulders' (11-4) winning streak at four. DH John Mead opened the scoring for the visitors when he crushed a solo shot over the right-field fence in the fourth inning. Mead would add to the lead when he drove in 1B Onaj Anu on a double in the right-center field gap in the sixth to make it 2-0. The Boulders cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth, but Sussex County pulled away, scoring three unanswered runs over the next two innings. Mead ended with three hits on four tries, while he and SS Cory Acton each had two RBIs. RHP Tyler Thornton gave up one run in 5.1 innings on five hits to earn the victory for the Miners. RHP Jonah Jenkins took the loss for New York.

The Boulders will host the Miners for game two on Wednesday. First pitch is at 10:30 AM EDT.

KNOCKOUTS END SKID WITH BIG WIN OVER NEW JERSEY

PATERSON, NJ - The New England Knockouts used a big fourth inning to overcome the New Jersey Jackals 10-5 on Tuesday night.

The Knockouts (5-10) snapped their losing streak at five with their victory over the Jackals (6-9). New Jersey struck first with an RBI single in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. New England answered with an RBI single of their own from RF Zach May. A huge error by the Jackals opened the doors in the fourth inning for the Knockouts; with the bases loaded, an error by the right fielder caused all three men on base to score while New England grabbed a 4-1 lead. Another error in the inning would allow another run to come home, as the Knockouts finished their big inning with a two-run single from 1B Ramon Jimenez that made the score 7-1. The Jackals would come within two with a home run and an RBI single before the Knockouts pulled away with three more runs across the eighth and ninth innings. May ended his day with two hits and three RBIs, including the game-sealing two-run homer in the ninth that made it 10-5. RHP Richard Brito took the victory for New England while RHP Michael Gutierrez ultimately earned the loss for the Jackals.

The Knockouts and Jackals will continue their series at Hinchliffe Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 AM EDT.

CRUSHERS SILENCE Y'ALLS IN SHUTOUT VICTORY

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers shut out the Florence Y'alls 5-0 at Crusher Stadium on Tuesday.

The Crushers (10-6) are back within a half-game of first place in the Frontier League West division after defeating the Y'alls (5-9). RF Jack Harris scored the first two runs for Lake Erie, with an RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the fifth. Finding themselves up by three after the fifth, DH Walner Espinal would drive in two more runs for the Crushers with an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single. LHP Jack Eisenbarger was excellent in his first win for Lake Erie, throwing six shutout innings while only allowing three hits and striking out nine. LHP Joniker Villalobos took the loss for Florence, allowing three runs over five innings.

The Crushers will host the Y'alls for game two on Wednesday, beginning at 1:05 PM EDT.

WASHINGTON RIDES EARLY LEAD TO WIN OVER EVANSVILLE

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Washington Wild Things kept pace in the Frontier League West with their 5-3 win over the Evansville Otters on Tuesday.

Early on the Wild Things (10-5) took a 5-0 lead while keeping the Otters (5-11) to only five hits in the victory. Washington took the lead when an error by Evansville's first basemen allowed two runs to score. The Wild Things would then score a run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings to build their lead to 5-0. The Otters would take two runs back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. In the seventh, Evansville would get within two with another home run but could not register a hit for the rest of the game after that. Reigning Pitcher of the Week Dariel Fregio earned his second win of the year for Washington, while RHP Zach Smith gave up 10 hits in the loss for the Otters.

The Wild Things and Otters will play game two of their series at Bosse Field on Wednesday at 7:35 PM EDT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.