Wild Things Take Series Opener in Evansville, Win 6th Straight on Road

May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, In. - Behind early offense and continued solid pitching, Washington won its sixth-straight road game tonight at Evansville in taking the series opener, 5-3.

Washington (10-5) scored the first five runs of the game in the game's first five frames. In the first, Andrew Czech smashed a ball to first that short hopped first baseman David Mendham, hit him on the shoulder and bounced to the Evansville (5-11) bullpen. The play was ruled an error, but two scored with Czech picking up one RBI, his 10th of the season. JC Santini singled twice to knock in Washington's third and fifth runs with a Wagner Lagrange RBI single in between those, coming in the fourth.

Reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Dariel Fregio started for Washington and went five innings, allowing two runs on a homer to Austin Bost in the fifth. Fregio struck out six and walked one in what turned out to be his second win of the year. Frankie Giuliano relieved him and sat down all four he faced, including three strikeouts, all of lefties. The first batter Justin Goossen-Brown faced homered to make it 5-3: Randy Bednar. Goossen-Brown ended up getting out of the seventh, deferred to Alex Carrillo, who worked a scoreless eighth, which then brought on Gyeongju Kim, who notched his fifth save, slamming the door with two punchouts in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Carson Clowers collected three hits and reached on balls in the win, while Wagner Lagrange added two hits and the RBI in his return from the injured list. Tommy Caufield walked three times, Andrew Czech had a multi-hit game and so did Santini.

The Wild Things and Otters meet again in the middle game tomorrow evening at Bosse Field in Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET as Kobe Foster toes the rubber against Evansville's Braden Scott.

