Blue Jays Buyout Watson

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, had the contract of star RHP Ryan Watson bought out by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Watson, from Sugarhill, GA, made an immediate impact on the Y'alls staff to open the season and proved to be every bit of the ace he was hyped up to be.

After a dominant 17-3 win over the defending Frontier League champions, the Quebec Capitales, Watson was presented the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for his heroics. In the game, Watson delivered five shutout innings while collecting five strikeouts and allowing just one walk.

Watson continued his brilliant start with another shutout performance over the Windy City Thunderbolts. This time Watson went five innings again allowing just three hits, no walks, and picking up a season-high six strikeouts.

Watson will leave the Frontier League with a 1-0 record across three starts, to go along with a 2.76 ERA. Field Manager Chad Rhoades knew what Watson was capable of right from the start.

"Ryan earned this opportunity with his work ethic, focus, and determination," said Rhoades, "We were more than happy to be a small part of his journey and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward into a long career."

