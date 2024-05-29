Otters' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters dropped the series opener tonight against the Washington Wild Things 5-3 at Bosse Field.

The Otters (5-11) fell behind early and could not climb out of the 5-0 deficit to fall to the Wild Things (10-5).

Scoring was done early for Washington. They plated two runs in the top of the first inning, one of which was unearned. They added one run a piece in the third, fourth and fifth frames before the Otters answered.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Randy Bednar led off with a double to the left-center wall. Two batters later, Austin Bost launched his first home run of the year out to left field, making it a 5-2 game.

Later in the game, the Otters scored their final run on a Bednar solo homer in the seventh frame and the scoring was finalized.

On the bump, Zach Smith received the loss in his 4.2 innings. The combination of Tyler Driver, James Krick and Jon Beymer in relief did not allow a run.

The offense was held to five hits tonight, two of which belonged to Bednar. With his pair of knocks, Bednar extended his hit-streak to seven games.

The Otters will look to get back in the win column tomorrow against Washington, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

