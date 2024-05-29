Tri-City Falls in Sudden Death in Series Opener

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-10) fell 5-4 in Sudden Death in 11 innings to the Ottawa Titans (7-8) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The ValleyCats have forced a Sudden Death for their third consecutive series, and extra innings for their fifth consecutive series.

Tri-City jumped early on Ottawa's Shane Gray, as Javeyan Williams belted his first homer to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 lead in the opening frame.

Tri-City added to its lead in the third. Tyson Gingerich led off with a single, and Ryan Cash walked. Alec Olund split the gap with a two-run double to give the ValleyCats a 3-0 advantage.

Ottawa got on the board in the fifth. AJ Wright hit a solo shot off Arlo Marynczak. Jason Dicochea then doubled, and came around on a single from Jake Guenther to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Marynczak showed flashes of dominance, and retired the first seven hitters he faced. The right-hander received a no-decision. He pitched 4.2 innings, yielding two runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out a season-high seven batters.

Austin Dill followed suit, and set down all 10 hitters he faced, going 3.1 scoreless innings, and punched out four batters in a row.

Jake Sanford launched a solo homer off Greg Blackman in the ninth to tie the game, 3-3.

Gray was also handed a no-decision. He lasted eight innings, yielding three runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Sanford knocked in the free runner in Victor Cerny in the 10 th to put the Titans ahead, 4-3.

Gingerich started the bottom of the 10 th at second base. Cash plated him in with a single against Erasmo Piñales, and Elvis Peralta came in as a pinch-runner. Williams executed a hit-and-run, and Peralta went to third. Olund began his at-bat with five infielders as the center fielder Taylor Wright joined his teammates on the dirt. After Williams advanced to second on defensive indifference, Olund was intentionally walked. Oscar Campos popped up to shallow right field to second baseman Jackie Urbaez, who backpedaled to make the catch. Peralta dashed for home, but was nailed at the plate.

Guenther was the ghost runner on first base in the 11 th . Nathan Medrano issued back-to-back singles to Smart and Sanford to load the bases. Medrano struck out Yushin Ohta, but allowed a walk-off sac fly to Taylor Wright, which provided Ottawa with a 5-4 victory.

Piñales (1-0) earned the win. He tossed an inning, yielding an unearned run on two hits, and walked one.

Medrano (2-3) received the loss. He went 0.2 innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits, and struck out one.

The ValleyCats face off against the Titans tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29 th . First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM.

FINAL (11) | OTTAWA 5 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Erasmo Pinelas (1-0)

L: Nathan Medrano (2-3)

Attendance: 1,705

Time of Game: 2:50

