Miners Announce Exciting Theme Night: Jersey Showdown - Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll

May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Miners are thrilled to announce a unique alternate identity series with their in-state rivals, the New Jersey Jackals: The Jersey Showdown - Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll!

On Saturday, May 31st, 2024, Skylands Stadium will be the battleground for one of New Jersey's most iconic debates, as fans gather to cheer on the Miners and choose their side on this classic Garden State Debate. First pitch is set for 7:05PM. The Showdown will span three games throughout the 2024 season including; May 31st and July 3rd at Skylands Stadium, plus August 13th at Hinchliffe Stadium in Patterson, NJ.

Highlights of the Night:

Alternate Identity Jerseys: Both teams will don alternate jerseys, The Miners will be rebranded to The Taylor Hams and The Jackals will be The Pork Rolls for a series of 3 games spanning the 2024 season.

Jersey Auction: Fans will be able to bid on the special jerseys during each game that they are featured. Jersey auction proceeds will be donated to Saint Mother Teresa Food Pantry in Newton, NJ. Winning bids will receive their prized jersey after the completion of the final game in the series.

Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll Fan Poll: Upon entering the stadium, fans will have the opportunity to cast their vote in the ultimate Jersey showdown. Will it be Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? The results will be announced later in the game.

Specialty Concessions: Our concession stands will feature a special Taylor Ham sandwich for the night. Also at the stadium, The Original Taylor Pork Roll Company will be in attendance with giveaways!

About the Saint Mother Teresa Food Pantry: Located in nearby Newton, NJ, Saint Joseph Church is proud to sponsor the Saint Mother Teresa Food Pantry. Providing essential food support to our local community. The pantry operates every Monday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the side entrance of the Parish Center. Those in need can select food with the assistance of volunteers. In emergency situations, food is also made available to those in need by calling the Parish Center Office at: 973.383.1985. To find out more information you can visit their page at, https://stjosephnewton.org/food-pantry.

Tickets for the Jersey Showdown game and the rest of the Miner's season are available now at the Skylands Stadium box office or online at scminers.com. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night celebrating New Jersey's finest traditions.

For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

