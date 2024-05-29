Titans Fall in Middle Contest to ValleyCats

TROY, NY - The Ottawa Titans (7-9) fell in the middle game of their mid-week series to the Tri-City ValleyCats (7-10) by a 10-3 final on Wednesday.

Offence was tough to come by in the early going for either side against starters Grant Larson (loss, 1-2) for the Titans and righty Chas Cywin (win, 1-2) for the ValleyCats through the first three innings, as the home side managed to plate the only run.

A one-out error committed by Yushin Ohta at first base allowed one to reach - Javeyan Williams managed to swipe second base, getting himself into scoring position for Lamar Briggs to single to centre, opening up the scoring against Larson in the last of the first.

In the fourth, a pair of two outs hits stood aboard - when Robbie Merced laced a two-run triple to right-centre, making it 3-0.

The Titans got on the board against Cywin in the fifth - sending nine to the plate and managed to tie the game. RBI knocks from AJ Wright and Jake Guenther set the stage for a game-tying sacrifice fly from Jamey Smart.

However, the deadlock didn't last long as the ValleyCats struck for four runs to take the lead back for good. Oscar Campos knocked in the go-ahead run before a three-run homer from Ian Walters blew it open at 7-3.

Larson's night ended after six - in which he allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Against the Titans' bullpen - the ValleyCats got one in the seventh against Breyln Jones and a pair off Jake Sanford in the eighth. The Canadian made his pitching debut and did not record an out - Taylor Wright was summoned into the game to record three outs.

The Ottawa Titans end their three-game set against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

