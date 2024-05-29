Walters' Homer and Jimerson's Three-Hit Day Provides 'Cats with First Home Victory
May 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (7-10) orchestrated one of their best offensive showings of the year, and crushed the Ottawa Titans (7-9) 10-3 on Wednesday for their first win of the season at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Tri-City opened the scoring for the second night in a row against Ottawa. Javeyan Williams reached on an error from Yushin Ohta, and proceeded to steal second base. Lamar Briggs singled off Grant Larson to put the ValleyCats ahead, 1-0.
Tri-City tacked on a pair of runs in the third. Ian Walters and Demias Jimerson hit back-to-back infield singles. Robbie Merced followed suit with a two-run triple to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-0.
Ottawa responded in the fifth. Taylor Wright led off with a double against Chas Cywin. Jackie Urbaez went to first on a drag-bunt single, and Wright advanced to third. AJ Wright singled in a run, and Urbaez moved to second. Jason Dicochea walked to load the bases. Jake Guenther plated Urbaez with a single. Afterward, Jamey Smart hit a sac fly to knot the game at 3-3. Ohta was hit by a pitch, but Cywin struck out Jake Sanford to strand three runners on, and keep the game tied.
Tri-City rewarded Cywin for his Houdini act in the bottom of the fifth. Taylor Wright tried to make a diving play on a base hit from Dylan Broderick. The ball trickled behind Wright in center field, allowing Broderick to reach on a standup double. He advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw from Larson. Briggs walked, and Oscar Campos knocked in a run with a single. Walters clobbered his second homer of the year to give the ValleyCats a 7-3 advantage.
Williams began the seventh with a single off Breyln Jones. Briggs was awarded a free pass for the second time. Jimerson had a broken-bat RBI single to make it an 8-3 game.
The Titans threw in the towel in the eighth, sending the right fielder Sanford into pitch. Ryan Cash walked, Broderick singled, and Williams was given a free pass. The center fielder and two-way player Taylor Wright entered, and allowed two straight sac flies to Briggs and Campos, which made it a 10-3 affair.
Gino Sabatine hurled 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, yielding one hit, walking two, and striking out one for his first professional save.
Cywin (1-2) earned the win. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out five.
Larson (1-2) received the loss. He pitched six frames, giving up seven runs, six earned on eight hits, walking two, and striking out four.
The ValleyCats play the rubber game against the Titans tomorrow, Thursday, May 30 th . First pitch is slated for 10 AM.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 10 | OTTAWA 3
W: Chas Cywin (1-2)
L: Grant Larson (1-2)
S: Gino Sabatine (1)
Attendance: 1,511
Time of Game: 2:40
Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tri-City wraps up the series against Ottawa on May 30. The 'Cats host the New England Knockouts from May 31-June 2. On Thursday, May 30 th , it will be a sold-out crowd for Education Day #1 presented by Transfinder. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).
