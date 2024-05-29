Boomers Escape in Wild Finish

QUEBEC CITY, Can. - The Schaumburg Boomers were finally able to collect a win in Quebec, recording a last at-bat victory by an 8-7 final in 10 innings on Wednesday night in a second consecutive extra-inning thriller.

The Boomers jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. Chase Dawson stroked an RBI double into left-center to score Will Prater with the game's first run. The lead remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Quebec stopped a stretch of nine straight retired by Schaumburg starter Cole Cook, evening the game on a sacrifice fly from Jake MacKenzie.

Things got wild late. The Boomers scored three runs in the top of the eighth to open a 4-1 advantage. Seth Gray tallied a two-run single and Dawson added an RBI single to extend the lead. Quebec was not finished though, scoring five times in the bottom of the frame to open a 6-4 edge. The last three runs were unearned and Justin Gideon gave the hosts the lead with a two-run homer down the line.

A pair of walks in the ninth helped the Boomers battle back to even the game. Christian Fedko singled home Tyler Depreta-Johnson to make the score 6-5. Alec Craig followed with an RBI single to score Evan Orzech. Schaumburg had the bases loaded but could not push across the go-ahead run. Headed to extras for the second straight night Brett Milazzo smashed a two-run homer to right, his first of the year, to score the tiebreaker runner Dawson and make the score 8-6. Quebec pulled within 8-7 in the bottom of the inning but left the tying run at third as Dylan Stutsman bore down and ended the crazy game with a strikeout.

Matt Helwig collected his second victory. Helwig worked a perfect ninth and ended a stretch of nine consecutive strikeouts with a popout. Cook worked seven innings and struck out 10 for his second double-digit strikeout performance this year. The offense finished with 12 hits. Dawson posted three and drove home two while Depreta-Johnson, Fedko and Craig all logged a pair of hits. Craig owns a nine-game hit streak and has been on base in every game this season.

