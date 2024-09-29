Yager Reassigned by Jets to Warriors
September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager is on his way back to the Moose Jaw Warriors.
The star forward was reassigned by the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League to the Warriors after a strong showing at their training camp over the past few weeks.
Yager had a goal and two points in two NHL preseason games with the Jets.
The 19-year-old forward returns to Moose Jaw after posting 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games last season while helping lead the Warriors to the organization's first WHL Championship.
Yager will now join the Warriors for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Yager Reassigned by Jets to Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors, Pats to Battle in Sunday Matinee - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Americans fall on the road to Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- Hawks Earn Second Win, Take Down Rockets, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Four-Goal Second Period Vaults Broncos to First Win of the Season over Raider - Swift Current Broncos
- Smith Posts Four-Point Night as Tips Rout Winterhawks 8-2 - Everett Silvertips
- Seattle Picks Up 5-4 Overtime Win Over Wenatchee Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs Roll Past Rivals, Dominate Home Opener 4-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Hawks Fall to Silvertips, 8-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅSpeaks Highly of his Character:ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ Tigers Defenceman Paranych Comes to Aid of Woman in Medical Distress - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Calvert's Heroics Against Wheat Kings Keep Blades' Undefeated Start Alive - Saskatoon Blades
- Wheat Kings Trade Roersma to Edmonton - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.