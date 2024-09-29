Yager Reassigned by Jets to Warriors

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager is on his way back to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The star forward was reassigned by the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League to the Warriors after a strong showing at their training camp over the past few weeks.

Yager had a goal and two points in two NHL preseason games with the Jets.

The 19-year-old forward returns to Moose Jaw after posting 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games last season while helping lead the Warriors to the organization's first WHL Championship.

Yager will now join the Warriors for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.