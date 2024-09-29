Chiefs Roll Past Rivals, Dominate Home Opener 4-1

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs played host to the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night, opening up the home schedule in front of a raucous crowd of 8,309 fans.

The opening ceremonies included introductions for the new hockey staff and coaches as well as the entire 2024-2025 roster. Former Chiefs players Shane Maitland, Anthony Bardaro, Tanner Mort, Cam Severson, and Justin Hocking were on hand for a very special ceremonial puck drop that began with naming Berkly Catton the 37th Captain in Spokane Chiefs history. Catton was drafted by the Chiefs first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and made his Western Hockey League debut on February 11, 2022 against the Portland Winterhawks. Since then, he's piled up 175 points on 78 goals and 97 assists in 140 career games, including highs of 54 goals and 62 assists in his sophomore season. He was drafted 8th Overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Once the puck was dropped It was an even and tense first period with both teams called for three penalties a piece. It was Spokane's Swede that broke the deadlock with an absolute stunner on the power play.

For Rasmus Ekström it was his third goal in the first four games of the season with assists going to Shea Van Olm and Kaden Allan.

Brandon Whynott answered for the Americans in the second period, tying the game 1-1.

Spokane would steal the lead back with Shea Van Olm's first of the night and second of the season at 4:21 of the second.

The Chiefs' veteran wasn't finished there. Van Olm tipped in a wrister from Brayden Crampton on the power play for his third point of the night. With the other assist on the play, Rasmus Ekström also climbed to three points in tonight's matchup.

Spokane added another insurance goal halfway through the final period to make it 4-1.

It was a first career goal to remember as Sarkenov took the feed down the wing and sniped it from a tight angle for the finish.

Dawson Cowan was stellar in net, earning third star of the game with 33 saves on 34 shots.

Shea Van Olm is up to six points through four games with three goals and three assists. Fellow 20-year-old Rasmus Ekström trails him by just one point with three goals and two assists through four games this season.

Spokane was 2/5 on the power play making that three goals on the man-advantage in the past two games. Over the same span the Chiefs went 11/12 on the penalty kill.

Up next Spokane will play Kelowna at home on Friday, October 4th for the Avista Way To Save Berkly Catton Poster Giveaway.

