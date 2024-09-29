Four-Goal Second Period Vaults Broncos to First Win of the Season over Raider

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Broncos would give up the first goal for the third time this season as Aiden Oiring would break-in for his first of the season at 5:04 to give Prince Albert a 1-0 lead. After Brady Birnie would miss a shorthanded chance to tie, the Raiders would come back the other direction at 11:37 as Tomas Mrsic would score his first of the season to push the Raider lead to 2-0. Swift Current would get on the board late in the opening period as Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) would bury his first of the season on a Prince Albert turnover as Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) would set him up at 17:39. But Tyrone Sobry would sneak a shot through starting goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) to give the Raiders a two-goal lead going to the second.

Swift Current would put their best period effort together in the second as at 8:23 as Brady Birnie on the power play from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) and Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) to get within one. The Broncos 1:05 later would find the game tying goal as Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) would get his first of the season from Gerwing and Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC). The good times would continue for the Broncos as Gabriel would hit the wrap around past Raiders goalie Cooper Anderson to give the Broncos a 4-3 lead at 16:34. Just 27 seconds later the Broncos struck again as Birnie would have his second of the night at 17:05 and a 5-3 Broncos lead going to the third.

Prince Albert would take over in the third period with 17 shots on goal but they'd only solve Joey Rocha once on a reviewed goal by Justice Christensen for his first of the season at 7:06. The Broncos hung on and get their first win of the season 5-4 snapping a three game losing skid.

Next up for the Broncos a rematch of opening weekend when they'll host the Saskatoon Blades Friday night at 7 PM.

