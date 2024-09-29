Seattle Picks Up 5-4 Overtime Win Over Wenatchee Wild Saturday

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Chase Bambrick congratulated by teammates

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds) Wenatchee Wild's Chase Bambrick congratulated by teammates(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

KENT, Wash. - When the Wenatchee Wild needed offense Saturday night at Accesso Showare Center, they turned to their defense.

Josh Fluker and Chase Bambrick both picked up goals in the game, with Bambrick's tally putting Wenatchee ahead in the second period, but the Seattle Thunderbirds pulled out a 5-4 overtime win in their 2024-25 home opener. Wenatchee's record dropped to 1-1-1-0 for the season, while Seattle picked up its first win of the year and moved to 1-2-1-0.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw through the first 20 minutes, with Wenatchee putting up nine of the game's first 14 shots on net. Seattle nabbed the first lead of the night 3:06 into the second period, when the puck squirted to the edge of the crease and Brendan Rudolph tapped it in for the game's opening goal

The teams traded goals in rapid fashion later in the period, starting with Fluker's goal at the 6:10 mark after Kenta Isogai slipped him a pass across the front of the net. 32 seconds later, a Nathan Pilling shot bounced off the high glass behind the Wild net, but Coster Dunn skated to the front of the cage and directed the puck in off the carom for a 2-1 Seattle advantage. The Thunderbirds' lead lasted just 26 seconds, though, as Isogai stuffed home a rebound off an initial rush from Fluker.

The Wild went ahead with 7:30 left in the period on a half-shot from Bambrick from the top of the right-wing circle, and the Wenatchee lead went to 4-2 on a Ty Fraser redirect from a Bambrick shot at 1:43 of the third. However, Seattle halved the lead at the 6:34 mark with a one-timer from Arjun Bawa on the doorstep, and tied the game with 7:43 remaining on Sam Charko's shorthanded goal.

Seattle posted all three shots on goal in overtime, with Nishaan Parmar's deposit just under the crossbar halfway through overtime closing out the night.

"Our guys played hard tonight, and I'm proud of them," said Wild head coach Don Nachbaur. "We turned some pucks over and had some costly decisions late in the game that led to us going into overtime. When you're up 4-2, you want to be able to seal the deal, but that's all part of learning how to win."

Miles Cooper picked up three assists in the game to lead the Wild offense, while Isogai, Bambrick and Fluker each picked up a goal and an assist. Three Seattle players also wrapped up the night with a goal and an assist apiece. Both teams' penalty-killing units did everything asked of them, combining to wipe away 11 power plays on the night.

Noah Stenvig made his first career start for the Wild, stopping 23 of Seattle's 28 shots. Grayson Malinoski handled the work in net for the Thunderbirds, earning his first WHL victory with 26 saves.

Wenatchee continues its season-opening homestand Sunday, with five of the team's first six games on the Town Toyota Center ice. Sunday's Faith and Community Night matchup against the Prince George Cougars, presented by Riverside Payments, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop. Tickets for that game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Wild 2024-25 season tickets also remain on sale - updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.