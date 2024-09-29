Silvertips Cruise to 6-3 Win over Rockets

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips dominated possession throughout the game Sunday afternoon, putting up six goals on 53 shots in a victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Dominik Rymon opened the scoring just 31 seconds into play, capitalizing on a Carter Bear feed for his second of the season. Tyler MacKenzie sparked a breakaway goal for himself with a neutral-zone steal at 4:26, putting the Tips up 2-0 after one. Everett outshot Kelowna 22-9 in the opening frame.

Bear got a goal of his own 27 seconds into the second period, with helpers from Rymon and Tarin Smith. Brett Calhoon responded with a Kelowna goal three minutes into the second. The eventual game-winner came off the stick of Julien Maze, capping off a crisp cross-zone passing play from Tyler MacKenzie and Landon DuPont for his second of the season. Michael Cicek scored for Kelowna for a 4-2 score after two.

More neutral zone stickwork led to a zone entry, as a Bear interception set up a Jesse Heslop goal at 12:23 in the third period. Caden Brown tacked on a powerplay goal at 16:22 in the third to cap off Everett's scoring.

Alex Garrett stopped 16 of 19 for his first win as a Silvertip. Bear finished with a goal and two assists, earning top star honors. MacKenzie also posted a three-point night, celebrating his 200th career WHL game in style.

