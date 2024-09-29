Smith Posts Four-Point Night as Tips Rout Winterhawks 8-2

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett picked up their first victory of the 2024-25 season in style Saturday night, routing the Portland Winterhawks 8-2 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Dominik Rymon opened the scoring 4:37 into the first period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Tarin Smith for his first of the season. Julius Miettinen followed suit at 7:55 with a rebound tap-in, with Jesse Heslop converting a breakaway at 11:26 for a 3-0 Silvertips lead after one.

Andrew Petruk found the back of the net 6:21 into the second period, redirecting a Landon DuPont shot from the blueline. Tyler MacKenzie capped off a three-on-one rush two minutes later to extend Everett's lead to 5-0, chasing Ondrej Štěbeták from the crease in favor of Luke Brunen.

Kyle Chyzowski would stop the bleeding for Portland at 12:15 in the second period, giving the Tips a 5-1 lead after two.

Silvertips rookie Owen Cooper picked up his first career point in his debut, assisting Caden Brown's goal at 4:01 in the third period. Smith would tack on a powerplay goal at 14:43, with Nolan Chastko contributing his first career WHL goal at 19:01 to put the finishing touches on an 8-2 victory.

Jesse Sanche stopped 31 of 33 in the win, his first as a Silvertip. Smith finished the evening with four points and a +5 defensive rating for Everett.

