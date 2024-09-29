Rockets Fall In Everett

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Caden Price of the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets lost 6-3 to the Everett Silvertips on Sunday afternoon at Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The Silvertips got out to a fast start on Sunday, scoring 31 seconds into the game before jumping out to a three goal advantage in the frame, which they were able to ride to a 6-3 victory.

Kelowna got goals from Brett Calhoon, Michael Cicek who scored his second in as many games and defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt who also scored his second of the season after potting his first last Saturday in the home opener.

GAME SUMMARY

Everett opened the scoring less than a minute into the game as Dominik Rymon scored his second of the season to give the Silvertips an early 1-0 lead. Everett would add to their lead when Tyler MacKenzie beat Jari Kykkanen for his third of the season just minutes later to make it 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Everett would add to their lead when Carter Bear scored his second of the young campaign to push Everett ahead by three just 27 seconds into the second period. Brett Calhoon would get Kelowna back into the game with his first of the season three minutes into the period. However, the Silvertips responded to go back up by three thanks to a goal from Julien Maze. Michael Cicek would cut the lead back down to two on the power play with the assists going to Caden Price and Jakub Stancl, his first point in a Rockets uniform.

The third period saw Everett get two goals from Jesse Heslop and Caden Brown to expand the lead to 6-2 before Ethan Mittelsteadt scored his second of the campaign to round out the scoring.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 53-19

Both teams went 1/4 with the man advantage

Jari Kykkanen made 47 saves on 53 shots

Jakub Stancl registered his first point as a Rocket on an assist on Michael Cicek's second period marker

UP NEXT

Kelowna's next home game will take place on Wednesday, October 2 against the Prince George Cougars with puck drop going at 7:05 PM. It will be the two team's first meeting since they met in last year's Western Hockey League Playoffs.

