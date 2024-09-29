Warriors Fall in Overtime to Regina on Sunday

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors came out the weekend with three out of a possible four points after getting a split against the Regina Pats.

The Warriors came from behind to force overtime on Sunday in Regina before eventually falling 4-3 in the extra period.

"Getting that first win was big for us and obviously not getting the second point here sucks, but there's lots we can build off of and work towards the Lethbridge trip," Warriors forward Aiden Ziprick said.

Moose Jaw fell behind 2-0 to Regina early in the first period, but fought their way back to tie the game late in the third period and force overtime.

Ziprick, Owen Berge and Pavel McKenzie scored in the loss for the Warriors.

"For whatever reason, the passing was not sharp tonight, couldn't string a couple together and when you don't pass the puck well, you're usually chasing it, so we did a lot of chasing the puck," Warriors associate coach Scott King said.

Anthony Wilson opened the scoring for the Pats just 2:27 into the game on the power play.

Regina added to its lead when Zackary Shantz scored with 8:12 gone in the first.

The Warriors would get one back late in the first period when Ziprick ripped home his second of the season to make it 2-1 after one.

After a back-and-forth second, the Warriors evened the score only 1:36 into the third period when Berge tipped home his second of the season.

Brayden Smith put the Pats back in front just past the midway point of the third, but the Warriors answered back on a late power play as McKenzie spun and shot home his second of the season.

In the extra period, the Warriors couldn't capitalize on a power play and the Pats answered back with Tye Spencer scoring in the final minute to give Regina the win.

"As the game went on, we got better, but the first period, we didn't show up at all and that's kind of what hurt us in the long run," Ziprick said. "As the game went on, we stuck to our game plan and it's good we came back, but we need to get the win next time."

Jackson Unger made 24 saves in the loss for the Warriors, while Moose Jaw outshot Regina 33-28 in the game.

The Warriors finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw will be back in action this weekend when they make their first road trip of the season to Alberta to face Lethbridge on Friday and Medicine Hat on Saturday.

