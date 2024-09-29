Calvert's Heroics Against Wheat Kings Keep Blades' Undefeated Start Alive

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades celebrate win

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades improved to 3-0-0-0 on the season after a 4-3 victory Saturday at SaskTel Centre against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Rowan Calvert was the hero for Saskatoon, scoring the game-winning goal with 3:03 left in the third period on the man-advantage. It was a clutch goal for the Moose Jaw, SK product's second tally of the game, coming right after a gutsy penalty kill for Saskatoon. Blades forward Willy James went to the sin bin with under six minutes remaining for holding, giving another chance to a Wheat Kings powerplay that scored on their first attempt earlier in the night. Big saves from Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Evan Gardner kept the game tied at 3-3, leading to a double-minor high-sticking penalty to Brandon rookie Brady Turko with 3:38 left in contest. Calvert buried a rebound off a Grayden Siepmann point-shot that was deflected on its way to the net. The alternate captain finished the game with two goals, earning first star on the evening. Calvert has three goals and four points in three games this season.

Things started relatively well for the Blades. A scoreless first frame saw the Blue and Gold outshoot Brandon 11-5. Wheat Kings defender Luke Shipley scored 1:49 into the second to open the scoring.

Similar to last Saturday when the Blades trailed 3-1 to the Swift Current Broncos at home, the Bridge City Bunch didn't slow down. Former Victoria Royal Ben Riche found the back of the net for a third straight game to make it 1-1. The Bethune, SK native was on the receiving end of a Willy James pass during a 2-on-1 and made no mistake on the shot. Riche has a team-leading four goals and owns six points in three games.

Rookie forward Kohen Lodge made it 2-1 Saskatoon just over a minute later. It's been a busy week for the 15-year-old winger, who has scored two goals and three points in his first three career WHL games. Lodge was sent down earlier in the week but was called back up shortly after with 20-year-old winger Brandon Lisowsky still away with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calvert's first of the night came with 6:14 to go in the middle frame to give Saskatoon a 3-1 lead. 2008-born winger Cooper Williams collected the primary helper on the goal, giving him points in each of his first three WHL games. The Calgary, AB native leads all Blades rookies in points with one goal and four assists in three games.

Saskatoon product Roger McQueen brought the Wheat Kings within one on the powerplay late in the second. The NHL draft-eligible forward leads the WHL in goals with six, and is tied for the league-lead in points with eight alongside Blades forward Tyler Parr (1G, 7A).

The Wheat Kings evened the game 7:45 into the final 20 minutes thanks to 20-year-old forward Marcus Nguyen's third of the season. The former Portland Winterhawk has six points on the season after a goal and an assist in tonight's contest.

Special teams was the deciding factor in the third as the Blades killed off James' two-minute holding minor. With 12 seconds left on the Blades penalty, Turko high-sticked Tastad to make it four-on-four hockey for a short time. Not long after, Calvert kept the Blades' undefeated start intact with his first game-winner of the season. The Blades finished 1-for-4 on the man-advantage and killed off 1-of-2 penalties.

The Blades now sit atop the Eastern Conference with six points alongside the Central Division's Lethbridge Hurricanes.

