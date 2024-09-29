Wheat Kings Trade Roersma to Edmonton

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Wheat Kings have traded overage forward Rylen Roersma to the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 2nd round pick in the 2026 WHL Draft and a 5th round pick in the 2027 WHL Draft.

A former first round pick in 2019 WHL Draft by the Wheat Kings, Rylen has suited up for the Wheat Kings in 215 Regular Season games as well as 10 playoff games over the last 5 seasons.

"It was an incredibly hard decision on our 20-year-old situation" Said Marty Murray, G.M. and Head Coach of the Wheat Kings. "A lot goes into it, from performance to what is offered in return. Rylen has been a very good Wheat King both on and off the ice and we wish him nothing but the best in Edmonton".

With the roster move, the Wheat Kings roster is now at: 13 Forwards, 8 Defenceman and 3 Goaltenders, and more importantly, the Wheat Kings roster now sit under the league maximum of 3 20-year-old players with: Nolan Flamand, Luke Shipley and Marcus Nguyen as the teams overagers.

Rylen Roersma won't have to wait long till he plays in Brandon again, as the Edmonton Oil Kings are the next Brandon home matchup, on Friday Oct 4th.

Before then, The Wheat Kings travel to Prince Albert this Friday before going to Saskatoon on Saturday.

