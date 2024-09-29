Hawks Fall to Silvertips, 8-2
September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
GAME SUMMARY:
The Everett Silvertips started off the scoring with three tallies in the first period, before adding two more in the second period. Kyle Chyzowski got the Winterhawks on the board 12:15 into middle frame on a breakaway, beating the Silvertips goaltender blocker-side to make it 5-1. Everett added an even-strength tally and a 5-on-3 power play score early in the third. Chyzowski added another goal to the scoresheet, tipping the puck in off a Tyson Jugnauth shot from the point at 17:44. Everett answered with 59 seconds left in regulation to secure the 8-2 final.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks will face the Victoria Royals on Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-a Portland on Friday, October 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Collisseum.
