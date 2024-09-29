Game Preview: Prince George Cougars at Wenatchee Wild: 09/29/24

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







WENATCHEE, WA - Today, in Wenatchee, the Prince George Cougars' five-game road trip continues as they visit the Wenatchee Wild for the first time this season. The Cats are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Friday, September 27th, at the Langley Events Centre. Carlin Dezainde and Borya Valis spearheaded the Cougar offence, combining for four goals, while Hunter Laing and Evan Groening also added singles. Josh Ravensbergen was busy in the Cougar goal, making 42 saves. Those 42 saves were Ravensbergen's career high in the WHL (regular season).

HEAD-TO-HEAD PREVIEW: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Wenatchee Wild. The Cougars finished the season series 3-1-0-1 against Wenatchee last season. Riley Heidt led all returning Cougars in points vs the Wild, owning 11 points (3-8-11) in those five contests.

STRIKING A DEAL WITH SPOKANE: The Cougars acquired goaltender Cooper Michaluk from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round selection in 2027. Michaluk, 19, appeared in 71 games over four seasons in Spokane, including a 4-3 OT win where he defeated the Cougars, making 27 saves. In 71 games as a Chief, Michaluk is 21-34-6.

VIVA VILLY: Defenceman Viliam Kmec has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kmec, 20, was a free agent invite to Vegas' development camp this past summer and has translated it into an NHL contract. Additionally, Kmec has returned to the Cougars for the 2024-25 season.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

WHEN: Sunday, September 29, 2024 - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Town Toyota Centre - Wenatchee, WA

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

