Spencer's Late Overtime Winner Seals Home Victory

September 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - Tye Spencer scored the overtime winner with 44 seconds left in the extra-frame, and the Regina Pats defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 on Sunday inside the Brandt Centre.

Zackary Shantz (1G-2A) and John Babcock (3A) led the way offensively for the Pats, as each picked up a career-high three points. Brayden Smith scored his first career WHL goal and Ewan Huet made 30 saves for his first win of the season.

The Pats have now won both of their games this season in overtime thanks to Spencer's second career overtime goal. The Pats originally took a 2-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of the game. The Pats held two sperate one-goal leads in the third, before Moose Jaw tied it on both occasions. After Smith's go-ahead goal in the final nine minutes, Pavel McKenzie tied the game for the Warriors with under two minutes to play.

The Pats have now won their last six games that have gone to extra-time dating back to last season. The victory against the Warriors breaks a six-game skid versus Moose Jaw. The Pats improve to 2-2-0 on the season while the Warriors fall to 1-2-1.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 4, Warriors 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 2:27 - Anthony Wilson (1), assisted by Zackary Shantz & John Babcock (PP) // Shantz's shot was kicked out by Jackson Unger right to Wilson at the left circle and he buried it to give the Pats an early 1-0 lead.

2-0 Pats at 8:12 - Zackary Shantz (3), assisted by Kolten Bridgeman & John Babcock // Shantz sent a pass to Bridgeman at the point, and took a shot which was tipped in by Shantz to give the Pats a 2-0 lead.

2-1 Warriors at 15:52 - Aiden Ziprick (2), assisted by Lynden Lakovic & Rilen Kovacevic // Lakovic found Ziprick who beat a sprawling Ewan Huet to get the Warriors on the board at 2-1.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

2-2 Warriors at 1:46 - Owen Berge (2), assisted by Vojtech Port & Ethan Hughes // Port's shot was stopped by Huet but the rebound landed on Berge's stick and he tucked it under the Pats netminder to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period.

3-2 Pats at 11:58 - Brayden Smith (1), assisted by Zackary Shantz // Shantz hit a streaking Smith who fired a shot that Unger stopped but the puck bounced around and ended up behind the Warriors goaltender, giving the Pats a 3-2 lead on Smith's first career goal.

3-3 Warriors at 18:10 - Pavel McKenzie (2), assisted by Kalem Parker & Brayden Schuurman (PP) // Parker's shot hit something in the Pats slot and bounced to McKenzie who snuck it past Huet to even things up at 3-3 with a late powerplay marker.

Overtime

4-3 Pats at 4:16 - Tye Spencer (2), assisted by John Babcock // Spencer broke in down his off-wing, got past the defender, and tucked it under Unger to seal the win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 12-7-7-2-28 | Moose Jaw - 9-5-14-5-33

PP : Regina - 1/2 | Moose Jaw - 1/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (30 saves / 33 shots)

Moose Jaw: Jackson Unger (24 saves / 28 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Zackary Shantz (1G-2A) - Pats

Second: John Babcock (3A) - Pats

Third: Tye Spencer (OT Winner) - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats begin their October schedule on Saturday, October 5 against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Brandt Centre. That will be the second game of this five game homestand for Regina. The Pats will play seven of their next nine games in October on home ice.

