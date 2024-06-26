WWII Veteran & Buffalo Native Joe Synakowski to Throw Bisons Independence Eve First Pitch

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that World War II veteran and 94-year old Buffalo-native Joe Synakowski will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the team's 28th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 against the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m.). Synakowski, who was just 15 years old in 1945, used his brother's baptismal date of three years before his own birthdate in order to appear 18 years old and able to enter World War II. He would serve in Germany in the Army's 508th Infantry Division. TICKETS

During the Independence Eve Celebration game, the Bisons will also tell the story of PFC. Charles N. DeGlopper, a Grand Island-native and member of the 325 Glider Infantry Regiment who courageously gave his life days after the Normandy invasion to protect the rest of his platoon as they were encircled by Axis troops. DeGlopper, who will be represented at the game by family members, is the only Medal of Honor recipient from the storied 82nd Airborne Division as part of the Normandy Campaign. During the Bisons game, the team will be selling handheld American Flags for a $5 donation towards the making of a documentary film telling DeGlopper's heroic story (cash will be accepted for donations).

The connection between Synakowski and DeGlopper comes from the two being members of the same division. Following the war, Synakowski's 508th Infantry Division was disbanded, and he was sent to Fort Bragg where he became a part of the same 82nd Airborne Division that DeGlopper served in. It was also at Fort Bragg where Synakowski learned of DeGlopper's heroics and he has been committed to making sure his legacy endures through time.

At the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration, Major General (Retired) David J. Conboy will also join Bisons' representatives on the field to help tell PFC. DeGlopper's amazing story and how his actions during the Battle of La Fiere Bridge helped the Allies keep the bridge essential to the success of the D-Day landings.

"PFC DeGlopper's selfless service - and ultimate sacrifice - is a timeless reminder that our freedom isn't free. We greatly appreciate the Bisons helping us tell Charlie's remarkable story to inspire each of us to better serve our Nation, our communities, and each other," said Conboy.

"At the heart of the Independence Eve Celebration is a tribute to the heroes that are currently fighting for or have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms our of great country. The stories of both Joe Synakowski and Charles DeGlopper are inspiring and we are excited to have the opportunity to share them with our fans during this great tradition," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

The Bisons 28th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration features a game between the Herd and the Red Wings with a first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Following the game, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a postgame concert featuring a number of patriotic salutes as well as pop culture tributes. The night ends with the Bisons Largest Fireworks Show of the year.

Tickets and the BPO Family Pack for the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration are on sale now at Bisons.com. Fans can save over 10% on all single-game tickets they purchase in advance of July 3rd.

For tickets and more information on DeGlopper's story, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/IndependenceEve.

