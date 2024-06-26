Baz, Bulls Even Series with IronPigs
June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Shane Baz worked five innings while three Durham hitters smoked home runs as the Bulls defeated the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 7-2 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.
Baz (W, 3-3) fanned seven and allowed just two runs in earning his third consecutive win. Baz worked through a bases loaded, two-out jam in the fourth.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, Durham (1-1) scored the first of its six two-out runs when Tristan Peters singed in Austin Shenton to tie the game.
In the third, Curtis Mead hit the first of three Durham homers, taking out Iron Pigs starter Freddy Tarnok (L, 0-2) on a 446' foot shot. After a pitching change, Rene Pinto slugged a two-run shot to center for a 4-1 Durham lead.
Kameron Misner drilled his team-tying 11th with two outs in the sixth.
Mead finished the night 3-5, while Austin Shenton was 2-4 and scored three times.
The Bulls evened their six-game set with Lehigh Valley (1-1) at one game apiece.
The series continues Thursday night with Joe Rock (4-3, 3.86) slated to pitch against Tyler Phillips (7-3, 5.02) at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
