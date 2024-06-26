Bisons Fall Short Wednesday Afternoon in 7-4 Loss to Syracuse

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons strong pitching was not enough to propel the ballclub to a win over the Syracuse Mets in 7-4 loss.

Max McDowell would not get a base hit in four at bats for Buffalo, he would still however lead the team with two RBIs.

Brett Baty would lead the way for Syracuse's offense in the win over Buffalo Wednesday afternoon. Baty would go 3-5 at the plate with two solo home runs and two RBIs for the Mets.

The Bisons would take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI ground-out from Max McDowell. Will Robertson willed himself into scoring position leading off the half inning with his first career triple setting up for McDowell to notch his seventh RBI of the season. Buffalo tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth after McDowell reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Damiano Palmegiani to score.

Syracuse responded in the top of the fifth inning with their first run of the afternoon. An RBI single from Austin Allen that scored Rhylan Thomas brought the Mets within one.

The Bisons extended their lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from Alan Roden that scored Michael Turconi. This would be Roden's third RBI of the season and his triple A career.

The back and forth would continue starting with a deep solo home run from Baty in the top of the sixth inning. Syracuse would bring the game to even in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Carlos Cortes that scored Thomas. Luisangel Acuna would give the Mets their first lead of the afternoon with an RBI single that scored Cortes.

The pitching staff for Buffalo and Syracuse were crucial in keeping the game a low scoring affair throughout the afternoon. Buffalo would be led by Chad Dallas who would give up five hits in five innings of work, he would throw three strikeouts and give up just one run and no walks.

His counterpart in Mike Vasil of the Mets would pitch six innings and give up six hits. Vasil would throw five strikeouts in 96 pitches. Hayden Juenger and Eric Swanson would both pitch an inning of relief in the loss to Syracuse with both registering a strikeout.

The Mets continued to extend their advantage with a two run double from Cortes in the top of the eighth inning. Cortes's fifth double of the season would score Mike Brosseau and Thomas

Gabriel Cancel would get his first double of the season and his first hit as a member of the Bisons in the bottom of the eighth. The inning of firsts would continue with Miguel Hiraldo getting his first double of the season that would also give Cancel his first run scored as a Bison bringing Buffalo within two.

Baty would respond with the final run of the game with another solo home run that gave the ball club a three-run lead. The Bisons could not get closer with stormy weather closing in on the ballpark, all nine innings would be played before the final out in the bottom of the ninth.

Palmegiani and Robertson would both register a hit and a run scored for Buffalo in the loss to Syracuse.

The Bisons will be back at Sahlen Field Thursday night for game three of the six game series against the Mets. The first pitch of that game is expected for 6:35 pm and it will be a bullpen day for Buffalo.

