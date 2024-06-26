Knights Remain Hot in 6-4 Win Over Tides on Wednesday

(NORFOLK, VA) - When you're hot, you're hot.

The red-hot Charlotte Knights continued an impressive 10-game stretch, beating the Norfolk Tides by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days and ninth in the team's last 10 games. The win improved the Knights to 2-0 to start the second half of the season.

As the weather has heated up, so have the Knights. The team is now in the midst of a winning stretch that the franchise has not put together in nearly 10 years. In fact, the last time the Knights won nine of 10 games was in 2014 during the team's inaugural season in Uptown Charlotte (7/12/14-7/24/14). During this remarkable stretch, the Knights set a season-high with a six-game winning streak. Currently, the team has won three consecutive games.

On Wednesday, the Knights jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of second baseman Michael Chavis. The home run was his second with the Knights and ninth overall this season. Two innings later, designated hitter Bryan Ramos doubled home Chavis to give the Knights a 4-0 lead. The double was the first of two on the night for Ramos, who led the way with three hits for the surging Knights.

Charlotte RHP Touki Toussaint (2-2, 4.76) started Wednesday's game and earned the win after he allowed just one run over five solid innings. The win was the second of the season for Toussaint, who improved to 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in seven road games this season (21.2 IP).

The Tides fought back in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring two runs against the Charlotte bullpen. The inning was highlighted by a solo home run off the bat of Coby Mayo, his 16th of the season. Charlotte RHP Prelander Berroa allowed both of the runs in the frame.

RHP Aaron McGarity was sharp in relief for the Knights, allowing just one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings pitched. He fanned three batters over that span and notched his fourth save of the season.

Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton continued his hot hitting and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored on the night. Payton, the reigning International League Player of the Week, raised his batting average to a team-high .297 on the season.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday afternoon. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 12:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. on Thursday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

