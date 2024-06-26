Buddy Kennedy Extends Hitting Streak to 12 Games as 'Pigs Bested by Bulls
June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Durham, NC - Buddy Kennedy extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with an RBI single but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-40, 1-1) were topped by the Durham Bulls (37-40, 1-1) by a final of 7-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday evening.
The 'Pigs started the scoring in the second inning. With two outs Ruben Cardenas singled and Cal Stevenson followed with a double to drive him in.
Durham tied the game in the bottom half of the second on a two-out RBI single for Tristan Peters before taking the lead the next inning on a Curtis Mead solo homer, his eighth of the season. Rene Pinto added a two-run homer later that frame, his eighth on the year, to make it 4-1 Durham.
Kennedy had his base knock to extend his hitting streak in the fifth, an RBI single that drove in Johan Rojas from second base.
Single tallies in the fifth, sixth, and seventh saw Durham pull away. Logan Driscoll had an RBI single in the fifth, Kameron Misner swatted a solo homer in the sixth (his 11th), and Jake Mangum brought home the final run of the game with an RBI double in the seventh.
Shane Baz (3-3) collected the win for the Bulls, allowing two runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Freddy Tarnok (0-2) was dealt the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings on five hits, striking out three without issuing a walk.
The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Thursday, June 27 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Tyler Phillips (7-3, 5.02) is tapped to go for the 'Pigs while the Bulls counter with Joe Rock (4-3, 3.86)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 26, 2024
- Stripers Falter in 6-4 Loss as Memphis Blasts Way to Four-Run Ninth Inning Comeback - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baker Breaks 'Birds Franchise Home Run Record with Two Blasts in Comeback Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Falter in 6-4 Loss as Memphis Blasts Way to Four-Run Ninth Inning Comeback - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Remain Hot in 6-4 Win Over Tides on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Buddy Kennedy Extends Hitting Streak to 12 Games as 'Pigs Bested by Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Baz, Bulls Even Series with IronPigs - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Born into the Game: How Drew Benes' Childhood Experiences Shape his Coaching Today - Indianapolis Indians
- Omaha at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Rochester Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings, Indians Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians 2023 Pitcher of the Year Quinn Priester Begins Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Fall to Saints in Sloppy Slugfest - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Sunk by Sounds Extra-Inning Rally 12-11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Win Their Ninth Straight on the Road, 9-7 over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Win Thriller in Extra Innings against the Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Fall Short Wednesday Afternoon in 7-4 Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Baty Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 7-4, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 26 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- WWII Veteran & Buffalo Native Joe Synakowski to Throw Bisons Independence Eve First Pitch - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Soar over Indianapolis in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Buddy Kennedy Extends Hitting Streak to 12 Games as 'Pigs Bested by Bulls
- Four 'Pigs Homers Back Stellar Kolby Allard Outing for Series Opening Win over Durham
- 'Pigs Rally from Five Run Deficit for a Second Time this Week to Take Five of Six from Tides
- 'Pigs Drop Slugfest to Tides
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides