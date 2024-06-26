Buddy Kennedy Extends Hitting Streak to 12 Games as 'Pigs Bested by Bulls

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Buddy Kennedy extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with an RBI single but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-40, 1-1) were topped by the Durham Bulls (37-40, 1-1) by a final of 7-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday evening.

The 'Pigs started the scoring in the second inning. With two outs Ruben Cardenas singled and Cal Stevenson followed with a double to drive him in.

Durham tied the game in the bottom half of the second on a two-out RBI single for Tristan Peters before taking the lead the next inning on a Curtis Mead solo homer, his eighth of the season. Rene Pinto added a two-run homer later that frame, his eighth on the year, to make it 4-1 Durham.

Kennedy had his base knock to extend his hitting streak in the fifth, an RBI single that drove in Johan Rojas from second base.

Single tallies in the fifth, sixth, and seventh saw Durham pull away. Logan Driscoll had an RBI single in the fifth, Kameron Misner swatted a solo homer in the sixth (his 11th), and Jake Mangum brought home the final run of the game with an RBI double in the seventh.

Shane Baz (3-3) collected the win for the Bulls, allowing two runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Freddy Tarnok (0-2) was dealt the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings on five hits, striking out three without issuing a walk.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Thursday, June 27 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Tyler Phillips (7-3, 5.02) is tapped to go for the 'Pigs while the Bulls counter with Joe Rock (4-3, 3.86)

