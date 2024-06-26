Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field has been postponed due to impending severe weather. Heavy rain, hail and high winds are anticipated for NEPA this evening. The RailRiders and Red Sox will play a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 27.

Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday with game one slated for a 5:05 first pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, excluding July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets.

Purchase tickets for Thursday's twinbill or any 2024 regular season game online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

0-1, 43-32

