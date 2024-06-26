Red Wings, Indians Postponed Wednesday Night
June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Indianapolis Indians at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, beginning at 1:05 p.m. LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball for the Red Wings game one, and RHP THADDEUS WARD will make the start in the second half of the twin bill.
Tonight's Pride Night will be rescheduled for Tuesday, September 17, with post-game fireworks courtesy of Nissan and Ellenwood Electric.
Fans can exchange their tickets from tonight's game to any other regular-season home game during the 2024 season. Ticket exchanges must be made in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.
Tickets for the remaining 2024 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.
