I-Cubs Fall to Saints in Sloppy Slugfest

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (33-44) fell to the St. Paul Saints (40-36), 9-7, on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

The home team took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Owen Caissie began the inning with a triple down the right-field line, and then Bryce Windham poked one past St. Paul third baseman Anthony Prato for an RBI double.

St. Paul jumped in front with a two-spot in the top of third. Matt Wallner drove in Edouard Julien with a groundout to second. Then, Yunior Severino singled in Brooks Lee from third.

Iowa pushed three across in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead. Cole Roederer doubled in Jack Reinheimer and Hayden Cantrelle before BJ Murray hit an RBI single, driving in Roederer.

The I-Cubs added another run the following inning, as Moises Ballesteros cranked his third double in the last two games off the right-field wall to score Cantrelle.

The Saints tacked on two more to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the top of the fifth. Lee hit a solo homer and Severino singled in Wallner from second base.

The visitors scored four more in the top of the sixth to take an 8-5 lead. Will Holland scored on a bases-loaded walk to Julien, Patrick Winkel scored on a Lee groundout, and Prato and Julien scored on a bloop double by DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Iowa tallied two in the seventh on back-to-back two-out St. Paul errors to make it 8-7. Ballesteros scored on a Severino misplayed grounder at first, and then Caissie scored on a Prato throwing error trying to throw Windham out at first.

St. Paul scored one more in the ninth to make it 9-7, as Holland crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and Iowa went down in order to end the afternoon.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Owen Caissie tallied his 66th, 67th, and 68th hits of the season, leading the team in that category by 19

- Eight of the nine Iowa Cubs hitters tallied at least one hit

- Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-4 for the second straight game and added another double...he is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with four doubles and a home run in his first seven Triple-A games

- Jack Reinheimer added another hit Wednesday...in two games with Iowa, he has gone 2-for-6 with a double and a walk

Iowa will play against St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:388 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

