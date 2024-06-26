Red Wings Soar over Indianapolis in Series Opener

The Rochester Red Wings pitching staff held the Indianapolis Indians to just five hits in the series opener, ensuring a 3-1 Rochester victory. C Riley Adams homered for the fifth time in 16 games since he joined the Red Wings on June 4, and LF James Wood extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a pair of singles. RHP Josiah Gray, making his fourth rehab appearance, delivered his first quality start of the season, while RHP Rico Garcia shut the door with his 12th save of the season in the ninth.

After Rochester and Indianapolis were held scoreless for the first five innings, Indians' 3B Andrés Alvarez led off the top of the sixth inning with a double to center field. He then advanced to third base on a single from 2B Ji Hwan Bae. Two batters later, Alvarez came around to score when C Joey Bart grounded out, ending the inning 1-0 in Indianapolis' favor.

Rochester immediately answered in the bottom of the sixth when Riley Adams smashed a 408-foot, solo home run to left field to tie the game at 1-1. This marks the California native's fifth home run of the year with Rochester in just 16 games played.

The Red Wings took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when SS Jackson Cluff kicked off the inning with a ground-rule double down the right field line and advanced to third base via a balk. Cluff was able to cross the plate after a wild pitch to take the lead, 2-1. Back-to-back walks from CF Dylan Crews and 2B Darren Baker put two runners on base with one out for James Wood. A single to right field from the Maryland native scored Crews to swell the Red Wings lead to 3-1.

Indianapolis went down in order in the top of the ninth, securing a two-run Rochester victory in the series opener.

Rehabbing Nationals ace Josiah Gray started on the mound for the Red Wings and turned in his first quality start of the year in his first rehab assignment appearance for Rochester. The Le Moyne College Dolphin tossed 6.0 innings, where he allowed one earned on four hits while striking out four. RHP Eduardo Salazar entered in relief in the top of the seventh. The right-hander turned in 1.0 hitless inning while striking out two before handing the ball to RHP Joan Adon. In his first relief performance since 2019, the Dominican Republic native allowed no runs on one hit, striking out one. Rico Garcia entered to finish the job in the ninth to close out the contest and retired all three batters he faced en route to his 12th save of the season.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Josiah Gray. The Rehabbing Nationals right-hander turned in his first quality start of the season, his fourth appearance since being placed on the Injured List on April 9th. The New York native turned in six innings, where he only allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out four. This is the first time Gray has not allowed a walk in at least 6.0 innings of work since September 14, 2023, at Pittsburgh, the parent club of Indianapolis.

Rochester looks to make it two consecutive wins in the second game of the series on Wednesday night against Indianapolis. LHP Andrew Alvarez takes the mound first for the Red Wings for his fourth start of the season. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

