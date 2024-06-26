Omaha at Columbus Postponed

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's game between Omaha and Columbus has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 28th at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.