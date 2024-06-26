Omaha at Columbus Postponed
June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between Omaha and Columbus has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 28th at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between.
