Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Rochester Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's game at Rochester has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader at 1:05 PM. Both contests will be 7.0-inning affairs, and Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

The Red Wings took the series opener over the Indians on Tuesday night at Innovative Field, 5-1.

