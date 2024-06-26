Indians 2023 Pitcher of the Year Quinn Priester Begins Rehab Assignment

June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as tonight's starting pitcher at Rochester beginning at 6:45. Priester is the 10th major leaguer assigned to Indy on 11 separate rehab assignments this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Priester, 23, was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 6 (retroactive to June 3) with a right lat muscle injury. He began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and went 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA (9er/24.2ip) and 29 strikeouts in five Triple-A starts. He also made six big-league starts across two stints, going 0-5 with a 4.83 ERA (17er/31.2ip) and 20 strikeouts.

The right-hander has appeared in 29 games (27 starts) with Indianapolis since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, going 12-6 with a 3.87 ERA (61er/142.0ip) and 155 strikeouts. He was named Indy's 2023 Pitcher of the Year while logging a career-high seven-game winning streak from May 4-Aug. 25.

Priester was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Cary-Grove (Ill.) High School. He had his contract first selected on July 17, 2023, and made his major league debut that night vs. Cleveland.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

