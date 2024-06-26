Stripers Falter in 6-4 Loss as Memphis Blasts Way to Four-Run Ninth Inning Comeback

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-1) led on Wednesday night at Coolray Field for eight innings before the Memphis Redbirds (1-1) erupted for four runs on two home runs in a ninth inning that turned the game around and handed the Stripers a 6-4 loss.

Decisive Plays: As was the case a night ago, Gwinnett took an early 3-0 lead, this time in the third inning on RBIs from Chadwick Tromp, Yuli Gurriel, and J.P. Martinez. Gwinnett could not build on the lead and a two-run home run by Luken Baker (20) in the sixth inning brought the Redbirds within a run. Still clinging to a 3-2 advantage, Ken Giles (L, 3-1, BS, 1) allowed a three-run home run to Matt Koperniak (10) and a solo blast by Baker (21) that vaulted Memphis ahead 6-3. The Stripers got another RBI from Tromp in the home half to make it 6-4, but Martinez struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

Key Contributors: Tromp had the only multi-RBI game for Gwinnett while Gurriel (2-for-5, RBI) and Drake Baldwin (3-for-5) had the two multi-hit games. On the mound, Logue (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 SO) opened with 5.0 scoreless innings before allowing the two-run home run to Baker. For Memphis, Baker hit two home runs with 3 RBI while Koperniak had 3 RBI on his home run. Cesar Prieto also went 4-for-5 with two doubles.

Noteworthy: The loss snapped a five-game winning streak at Coolray Field for the Stripers. Baldwin has hit safely in 10 of 12 games with Gwinnett this season and recorded his third three-hit game in that span. Before the two-run home run allowed to Baker, Logue had pitched 12.0-consecutive scoreless innings against Memphis, dating back to a complete game shutout in Game 2 of a doubleheader on May 14 at Memphis.

Next Game (Thursday, June 27): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Darius Vines (2-5, 5.47 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against LHP Zack Thompson (2-2, 3.83 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

