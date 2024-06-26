Baker Breaks 'Birds Franchise Home Run Record with Two Blasts in Comeback Win
June 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 6-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
First baseman Luken Baker broke the Memphis Redbirds franchise home run record with two home runs in the comeback victory. With a runner on second in the sixth inning, Baker smacked his 74th career home run with Memphis to pull the score to 3-2 and tie the record.
For insurance in the ninth, the right-handed hitter rocketed the record breaker 425 feet down the left-field line. Baker passed Nick Stavinoha on the Memphis Redbirds home run list. Baker broke the record in 803 fewer plate appearances and in 202 fewer games played than Stavinoha.
The Redbirds grabbed the lead in the top of the ninth inning on a right fielder Matt Koperniak three-run homer that preceded Baker's homer. Koperniak's game-winning long ball was the left-handed hitter's 10th of the season, the third Memphis batter to reach double-digits in home runs.
With a bullpen game, Victor Santos (2-4) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Right-handed reliever Ryan Loutos (S, 7) converted the save to remain percect in save opportunities this season. In total, Memphis used five pitchers in the win.
Game three of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 27 at Coolray Field. Michael McGreevy is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 5:50 p.m. CDT.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
